Anu Vaidyanathan’s debut documentary Dispatch tackles grief and motherhood

I first visited the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and met an African-American filmmaker who told me how she had independently made her debut feature on modest means. Two years later, that advice quietly echoed as I made my own debut feature, also with very limited resources. Returning to Sundance this year to speak about Dispatch and the experience of being a diverse filmmaker felt like life coming full circle.

The film had been brewing for over two years, but the idea truly took shape after we lost someone last year. Grief brings certain clarity. At the time, I was struggling to raise funds for a fiction feature, but filmmaking constantly demands reorientation; responding to life and creating from personal truths often produces work that resonates universally.

With young children and older parents to care for, grief and loss are difficult to process without mindfulness. Making Dispatch allowed me to make sense of what had happened and to pay tribute to the remarkable women in our family who held us together, showing the resilience of womankind despite the challenges we face, and to the men who quietly act as the chassis when things fall apart.

Though born of loss, the film’s sparks had been forming for years; in countless conversations, kitchen sessions, shopping trips, and the mundane moments we shared as women, as well as discussions with other filmmakers navigating their own uncertain paths. The three women featured, all scientists, explore what happens when an objective mind is tested by Indian tradition.