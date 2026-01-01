Demonte Colony 3 first look released: Arulnithi sets the tone for spine-chilling horror

The makers of director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s much-anticipated horror thriller Demonte Colony 3 unveiled the film’s first-look poster on Thursday, marking the New Year with a major update for fans of the franchise. The film stars Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.

Demonte Colony 3 first look: Arulnithi in horror mode

Following the strong box-office performance of the first two instalments, expectations for the third chapter have soared. Demonte Colony 3 is currently gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release later this year.

Producer Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios expressed confidence that the film will surpass audience expectations. “Beginning 2026 with Demonte Colony 3 feels incredibly promising. Ajay brings remarkable discipline to filmmaking—he delivers on schedule without ever compromising on creative quality. Watching the scale of this project evolve has been exciting. Arulnithi continues to be the backbone of the franchise, and his dedication remains unwavering. Several cast members from the second instalment return with deeper character arcs and heightened dramatic stakes. That’s all I can reveal for now, but this chapter goes far beyond what audiences might expect,” he said.

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu shared similar enthusiasm. “Releasing the first look at the start of the year feels special, especially for fans of the franchise. The film is shaping up beautifully, largely due to Sudhan sir’s unwavering support. He gives complete creative freedom while ensuring the film remains cohesive. I’m also deeply thankful to Arulnithi—audiences have witnessed his range in the earlier films, and this instalment challenges him even further,” the director noted.

Written and directed by Gnanamuthu, Demonte Colony 3 reunites Arulnithi and Priya Bhavani Shankar alongside Meenakshi Govindarajan, Archana Ravichandran, Muthukumar and others in pivotal roles. Production commenced in July 2025, and the film is currently in post-production, with the team aiming for a summer 2026 release.

With its expanding supernatural scale, returning ensemble cast and enhanced visual ambition, Demonte Colony 3 is positioned not just as another sequel, but as a significant new chapter in Tamil cinema’s growing supernatural franchise. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Passion Studios’ Sudhan Sundaram.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress