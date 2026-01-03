Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari’s silent film Gandhi Talks to release on January 30
Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to star in the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 30.
Directed by Kishore Belekar, the film marks a bold departure from conventional storytelling and returns to the most elemental form of cinema—visual expression. Speaking about the film’s vision, Kishore said, “Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium’s purest form: performance and emotion.”
Kishore added that the actors embraced the vulnerability required by a silent narrative, while AR Rahman’s music became the film’s emotional voice. “With the support of Zee Studios and Meera Chopra, we were able to create a bold and honest piece of cinema,” he noted.
At a time when cinema is often defined by scale and sound, Gandhi Talks chooses restraint, emotion and stillness to convey its message. The film is reportedly a black comedy that explores the contrast between Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and his image on Indian currency, focusing on a young man’s struggle for money and his encounter with a thief.
The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth Jadhav. In the absence of dialogue, A.R. Rahman’s background score acts as the narrator, guiding the audience through the film’s emotional landscape.
Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Thalaivan Thalaivii, a romantic comedy directed by Pandiraj and co-starring Nithya Menon. Aditi Rao Hydari’s most recent appearance in Tamil was in Hey! Sinamika, directed by Brinda, an adaptation of the Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife, in which she starred alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. Arvind Swamy was last seen on the big screen in Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great.
