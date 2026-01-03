Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Aditi Rao Hydari’s silent film Gandhi Talks to release on January 30

Actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to star in the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 30.

Directed by Kishore Belekar, the film marks a bold departure from conventional storytelling and returns to the most elemental form of cinema—visual expression. Speaking about the film’s vision, Kishore said, “Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium’s purest form: performance and emotion.”

Gandhi Talks: Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Arvind Swamy’s silent film gets January 30 release

Kishore added that the actors embraced the vulnerability required by a silent narrative, while AR Rahman’s music became the film’s emotional voice. “With the support of Zee Studios and Meera Chopra, we were able to create a bold and honest piece of cinema,” he noted.

At a time when cinema is often defined by scale and sound, Gandhi Talks chooses restraint, emotion and stillness to convey its message. The film is reportedly a black comedy that explores the contrast between Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and his image on Indian currency, focusing on a young man’s struggle for money and his encounter with a thief.