Trailer of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu promises a laugh riot

The makers of director Anil Ravipudi’s commercial entertainer, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, featuring actors Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in the lead, on Sunday released the eagerly awaited trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Actor Chiranjeevi took to his X timeline to share the link of the trailer of the film. He wrote, "Let’s celebrate this Sankranthi with #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru.Enjoy the #MSGTrailer. See you all in theatres on Jan 12th!"

The trailer begins with a sequence showing Shankara Vara Prasad (Chiranjeevi) to be a fearless law enforcement officer. He is seen taking down anybody who is a criminal, unmindful of the powerful positions they hold. The trailer then shows this powerful officer meeting a dynamic lady called Sasi (Nayanthara). Love happens and they become a family. The trailer gives the impression that Sasi has the upper hand in the family and that Shankara Vara Prasad is eager to please her. There is one scene in which Sasi tells Shankara Vara Prasad to "behave" him!. He retorts initially in anger only to soften and plead with her to scold him in private instead of scolding him in public.

Towards the end of the trailer, Venkatesh makes an appearance. He arrives through a helicopter and is received by Chiranjeevi, who asks him, "You look like a family man but you make a mass entry!" Venkatesh replies, "You look like the boss of mass and yet, haven't you come become a family man?"

For the unaware, Venkatesh and Chiranjeevi, two of Telugu cinema’s top stars, have for the first time ever worked together in director Anil Ravipudi’s much-awaited mass family entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have filmed a song number featuring Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh together.