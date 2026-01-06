India’s Homebound advances towards Oscars, Martin Scorsese says he was ‘deeply moved by this story’

As Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa’s film Homebound is racing closer to Oscar, legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has said he was “deeply moved” by the story, which has earned a spot among 15 films for the International Feature Film category.

Homebound further in Oscars race

The Academy Award announced on X that “fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category.”

India’s Homebound is contending alongside Argentina’s Belen, Brazil’s The Secret Agent, It Was Just An Accident from France, Germany’s Sound of Falling, Iraqi film The President’s Cake, Japan’s Kokuho, Jordan’s All That’s Left of You, Norwegian film Sentimental Value, Palestine’s Palestine 36, South Korea’s No Other Choice, Spanish movie Sirat, Switzerland’s Late Shift, Taiwan’s Left-handed Girl and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rijab.

“Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22nd,” the tweet mentioned.

As the Neeraj Ghaywan film advances towards the Oscar, Martin took to Instagram, where he shared a video of him having a conversation about the movie with the National Award-winning filmmaker.

Martin wrote in the caption section, “I’m very happy to be associated as an Executive Producer on HOMEBOUND ( @homeboundthefilm ), shortlisted in the Best International Feature category at this year’s Academy Awards. I was deeply moved by this true story of two young men whose friendship and search for dignity speak to the need for empathy and human connection in a divided world.”

Martin Scorsese said in the clip that he remembers reading the script for Homebound.

“I remember working on the script with you. And so in a way, I've been living with it for about three years. And so for me, it's part of, I don't know, quite honestly, it's very satisfying that it's here. I love the audiences in America to see this picture, because I know that it's based on a real story. And what was interesting to me, too, was that, you know, I didn't know the story.”

He added, “I mean, aside from all of us suffering through COVID, that the tragedy of the image, you also, beyond the tragedy, you deal with the joy of the two of these characters, the joy of these two young men, and the joy of life. I'm impressed by how you related to the story that way, and your approach to the telling of the story, but that way, rather than a ponderous kind of lecture, you will, you will have a peep, you will have people who agree with you who agree with you.”