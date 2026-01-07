Cinema

Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid getting a sequel, here's what we know

Sydney Sweeney is set to return for another round of the mystery thriller directed by Paul Feig
The Housemaid to return for a sequel
Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid to return for a sequel
Updated on
2 min read

The Housemaid, starring Sidney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried was a major talking point in 2025 and it seems like director Paul Feig wants to give fans more to talk about soon, since a sequel is reportedly underway.

Freida McFadden's second book of her popular series, titled The Housemaid’s Secret, which was published in 2023, will reportedly be adapted for the sequel that will begin shooting in 2026.

The Housemaid had great success at the box office

Paul Feig directed The Housemaid fared quiet well at the box office, grossing more than $133 million. Although the first film saw Sidney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried promoting the film together, the sequel might see only Sydney back with Paul as the director.

The Housemaid cast
The Housemaid cast

However, Amanda has also talked about reprising her role as Nina Winchester during a recent red-carpet interview. "There’s so much that happens, especially with Michele‘s character Enzo. I really wanna see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f*ck back into that", the actor said.

For the sequel Freida McFadden's novel, The Housemaid's Secret, which will also be the name of the sequel according to reports, will be adapted. Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine will return to her job with director Paul Feig by her side, just like the first film. Besides Sweedney Sweeney as the housemaid, Millie Calloway, Michele Morrone will also return as he groundskeeper, Enzo Accardi.

The Housemaid which released on December 19, 2025, was based on Freida's 2025 novel and revolved around Sidney Sweeney's character, Millie, a housemaid. She had been hired into a wealthy family and a little time with the Winchesters revealed some dark secrets. Millie, the housemaid will return in the sequel to work for another rich family full of dark secrets.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

The Housemaid to return for a sequel
Amanda Seyfried says sequels are made just for money, wants original content
Amanda Seyfried
Paul Feig
Sydney Sweeney
The Housemaid
The Housemaid sequel

Related Stories

No stories found.