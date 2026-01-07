Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid getting a sequel, here's what we know

However, Amanda has also talked about reprising her role as Nina Winchester during a recent red-carpet interview. "There’s so much that happens, especially with Michele‘s character Enzo. I really wanna see how she keeps Nina Winchester in her pocket, because I will jump the f*ck back into that", the actor said.

For the sequel Freida McFadden's novel, The Housemaid's Secret, which will also be the name of the sequel according to reports, will be adapted. Screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine will return to her job with director Paul Feig by her side, just like the first film. Besides Sweedney Sweeney as the housemaid, Millie Calloway, Michele Morrone will also return as he groundskeeper, Enzo Accardi.

The Housemaid which released on December 19, 2025, was based on Freida's 2025 novel and revolved around Sidney Sweeney's character, Millie, a housemaid. She had been hired into a wealthy family and a little time with the Winchesters revealed some dark secrets. Millie, the housemaid will return in the sequel to work for another rich family full of dark secrets.