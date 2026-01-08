Bhangra group performs Dhurandhar title track at NBA game, see video

This global attention underlines just how popular this Ranveer Singh espionage thriller is, featuring songs composed by Sashwat Sachdev. Although songs dominate the list, the film remains a force to be reckoned with in India, amassing ₹4.75 crore on its 33rd day in theatres, thereby increasing its overall collection in India to ₹781.75 crore.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, it revolves around an Indian spy who goes undercover as a member of a Baloch gang led by Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). The star-studded cast includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Fans are already eagerly anticipating what's to come, with the upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2, holding a March 19, 2026, Eid release.

The sequel will come in Hindi and all South Indian languages, and it is ensured that the pace created at the Dhurandhar Box Office will translate into a huge franchise. The movie just shows no signs of slowing down and is proof that the reach of Indian cinema is global.