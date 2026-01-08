Vijay’s Jana Nayagan postponed amid CBFC clearance delay; ticket refunds begin

Jana Nayagan, widely expected to be actor Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, has had its release postponed after failing to secure certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The delay follows the Madras High Court reserving its order on a petition filed by the film’s producers seeking directions to grant the movie a ‘UA 16+’ certificate.
The political action drama, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was scheduled to release in theatres on January 9. However, with the censor certificate still pending, the makers announced that the film’s release has been deferred, with a new date yet to be confirmed.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences,” the producers said in an official statement, adding that the postponement was due to “unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.” They assured fans that a revised release date would be announced at the earliest.
Distributors in overseas markets including Europe, Malaysia, and the United States were the first to confirm the postponement through social media posts, following which the producers issued an official announcement.
With no certification issued so far, KVN Productions approached the Madras High Court seeking directions to the CBFC to grant the film a ‘UA 16+’ certificate. The court reserved its verdict on Wednesday and is expected to pronounce its decision before January 9.
Meanwhile, refunds have begun reaching moviegoers who had booked tickets for the highly anticipated release. The postponement has triggered widespread cancellations across theatres, prompting cinemas and online ticketing platforms to automatically reverse payments for the shelved opening shows. Several theatres in Tamil Nadu also confirmed that ticket amounts would be refunded in full.
The uncertainty surrounding the release has disrupted theatre operations across the state, where advance bookings had already opened. Ahead of the planned release, reports had surfaced of black-market ticket prices soaring up to 5,000, far exceeding the government-mandated cap.
Jana Nayagan is a high-octane political action drama centred on an upright police officer who takes on an extremist network and a powerful politician, set against the backdrop of Indian democracy. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl