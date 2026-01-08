Vijay’s Jana Nayagan postponed amid CBFC clearance delay; ticket refunds begin

Jana Nayagan, widely expected to be actor Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, has had its release postponed after failing to secure certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The delay follows the Madras High Court reserving its order on a petition filed by the film’s producers seeking directions to grant the movie a ‘UA 16+’ certificate.

The political action drama, directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, was scheduled to release in theatres on January 9. However, with the censor certificate still pending, the makers announced that the film’s release has been deferred, with a new date yet to be confirmed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences,” the producers said in an official statement, adding that the postponement was due to “unavoidable circumstances beyond our control.” They assured fans that a revised release date would be announced at the earliest.