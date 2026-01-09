Parul Gulati celebrates Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 re-release as a New Year blessing

Actress Parul Gulati is brimming with gratitude and excitement as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 gears up for a rare and special re-release in theatres, just a month after its initial run. The re-release marks a unique milestone, making the film one of the few to return to the big screen so soon, and for Parul, it couldn’t be more special as it is her first theatrical film.

Actress Parul Gulati overjoyed as debut film returns to theatres for a second run

Calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience, Parul shares how surreal it feels to see her debut theatrical project being celebrated not once, but twice in cinemas. She sees this re-release as a blessing and a perfect way to kickstart the New Year on a high note.

Sharing her emotions, Parul says, “This honestly feels like a double bonus and the most beautiful New Year gift I could have asked for. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is my first theatrical film, and the fact that it has released not once but twice in theatres within such a short span is truly overwhelming. I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for all the love the film has received.”

She adds that opportunities like these reaffirm her faith in the journey and motivate her to keep pushing boundaries as an actor. “I don’t take this lightly at all; it’s a huge opportunity, and I’m thankful to the audience and the entire team for making this possible.”

With the re-release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 continues its celebratory run, giving audiences another chance to enjoy the film on the big screen, while marking a memorable chapter in Parul Gulati’s career as she begins the year feeling thankful, hopeful, and inspired.