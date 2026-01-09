Rukmini Vasanth applauds Yash’s look in Toxic, calls it a privilege to work with him

Actor Rukmini Vasanth recently took to social media to share her heartfelt birthday wish for Yash, following the release of a special video unveiling his character Raya in the much-anticipated film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The first-look poster, which dropped as a birthday surprise for the Kannada star, offered fans a striking glimpse of the KGF actor.

Rukmini Vasanth praises Yash’s Raya reveal in Toxic

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rukmini expressed her admiration for her co-star, writing, “A first look at Raya. Happy Birthday, @thenameisyash, Sir! It’s been a privilege and a joy to work with you and learn from you.” Her message instantly became a huge hit with her fans, who filled the comments section with love and appreciation for the duo’s on-screen and off-screen camaraderie.

Rukmini plays Mellisa in Toxic, a character that was recently introduced by the makers. Her first-look poster has added another compelling dimension to the film’s intense and stylised narrative. The film is helmed by Geetu Mohandas and is said to be a period gangster action drama. The ensemble star cast includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tovino Thomas, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi, Natalie Burn, Darrell D’ Silva, Sudev Nair, and Amit Tiwari, to name a few. Music for the film is by Ravi Basrur, cinematography is by Rajeev Ravi, and editing is by Ujwal Kulkarni. The film is slated to hit screens on March 26.

Talking about the film, Rukmini described Toxic as the most unusual and challenging project she has undertaken so far. She said it is unlike anything she has taken on before and admitted that the film comes with equal parts excitement and nervous anticipation as she waits to see how it unfolds.

Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth, who has enjoyed a strong 2025 with acclaimed performances in Madharaasi, Ace, and Kantara: Chapter 1, has stepped into 2026 with the same momentum, as her upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, has already been generating significant buzz, alongside another major project, NTR Neel, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

