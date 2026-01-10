Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain film is all set to hit the big screens in 2026: Release date and plot details revealed

The motion picture film is expected to replicate the popular show’s daily soap appeal in a fast-moving film experience. Nonetheless, one of the major highlights of this film is being able to feature the original cast with Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre. They are all set to come back and recreate their legendary roles. Joining this list is Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua, who will religiously inject comedic mayhem to the show, hinting at a more massive and fun-filed storyline.

The film is produced by Zee Cinema and Edit II. It continues the franchise of a show inspired from the 1990's sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain first aired on &TV on March 2, 2015, with a further release on the ZEE5 streaming platform. Its success also begat a popular 2019 spin-off series called Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. This year, the TV show has recently marked the milestone of 2,500 episodes by a cake cutting ceremony on the set.