Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain film is all set to hit the big screens in 2026: Release date and plot details revealed

The popular TV series is all set to hit the big screens with as Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain- Fun On The Run, scheduled for release on February 6, 2026. After ruling the small screens in the country for over a decade, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain film is the biggest shift yet from daily soaps on small screens to a full-fledged film in collaboration with Zee Cinema and Zee Studios.
The madness, misunderstandings, and the catchphrases has actually made this show a home favorite. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain film being an adaptation of the show has managed to capture the easy flirting of Vibhuti, the overacting of Tiwari’s jealousy, the timeless 'Sahi pakde hain' of Angoori Bhabhi, the confident and composed Anita Bhabhi, the laugh-out-loud aura of Happu Singh, and the 'I like it!' of Saxena.
The motion picture film is expected to replicate the popular show’s daily soap appeal in a fast-moving film experience. Nonetheless, one of the major highlights of this film is being able to feature the original cast with Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, and Shubhangi Atre. They are all set to come back and recreate their legendary roles. Joining this list is Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari, and Nirahua, who will religiously inject comedic mayhem to the show, hinting at a more massive and fun-filed storyline.
The film is produced by Zee Cinema and Edit II. It continues the franchise of a show inspired from the 1990's sitcom Shrimaan Shrimati. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain first aired on &TV on March 2, 2015, with a further release on the ZEE5 streaming platform. Its success also begat a popular 2019 spin-off series called Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. This year, the TV show has recently marked the milestone of 2,500 episodes by a cake cutting ceremony on the set.