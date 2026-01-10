Shriya Pilgaonkar returns as Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur: The Film, confirms comeback from the dead

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has surprised fans by announcing her return to the Mirzapur universe. The actress, whose character Sweety Gupta was killed in the first season of the popular crime thriller, revealed that she is currently shooting for Mirzapur: The Film, calling it a comeback “from the dead.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar revives Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur: The Film, begins shooting for big-screen adaptation

Shriya shared the news on Instagram with two pictures—one featuring the film’s clapboard and another group photograph with cast members Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and others. Captioning the post, she wrote, “8 years later… guess who’s back from the dead. MIRZAPUR – THE FILM. Currently filming. Jald hi milenge.”

For those unfamiliar, Sweety Gupta’s shocking death remains one of the most heartbreaking moments from Mirzapur Season One. Her character was brutally killed by Munna Bhaiyya during her wedding, despite being pregnant, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.