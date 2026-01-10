Shriya Pilgaonkar returns as Sweety Gupta in Mirzapur: The Film, confirms comeback from the dead

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has surprised fans by announcing her return to the Mirzapur universe. The actress, whose character Sweety Gupta was killed in the first season of the popular crime thriller, revealed that she is currently shooting for Mirzapur: The Film, calling it a comeback “from the dead.”
Shriya shared the news on Instagram with two pictures—one featuring the film’s clapboard and another group photograph with cast members Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and others. Captioning the post, she wrote, “8 years later… guess who’s back from the dead. MIRZAPUR – THE FILM. Currently filming. Jald hi milenge.”
For those unfamiliar, Sweety Gupta’s shocking death remains one of the most heartbreaking moments from Mirzapur Season One. Her character was brutally killed by Munna Bhaiyya during her wedding, despite being pregnant, leaving a lasting impact on viewers.
Mirzapur chronicles the story of Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a powerful crime lord and businessman who rules the Mirzapur district in Uttar Pradesh. The first season featured an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.
While Season Two retained most of the original cast, Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar did not return. New additions included Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas and Neha Sargam.
On the work front, Shriya will next be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film, which went on floors in August this year, marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years. The duo last appeared together in Tashan.
Shriya Pilgaonkar made her acting debut with the Marathi film Ekulti Ek in 2013, earning the Maharashtra State Film Award for Best Debut. She later made her Hindi film debut with Fan and went on to establish herself with popular web series such as Mirzapur, Guilty Minds, The Broken News and Taaza Khabar, earning praise for her performances across platforms.
