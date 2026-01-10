The Raja Saab: Prabhas fans are searching for villa no 17 in Kondapur?

The Indian film industry is going through an interesting phase of a social media trend that has been named “The Raja Saab effect.” This has been the result of the reaction to the latest film of the highly acclaimed actor named Prabhas. Ever since the release of the film on the 9th of January, people have been searching for the residential address of Director Maruthi.
The reason for this is a statement that was uttered by the director, Maruthi, in the pre-release event. A confident director with a ₹500 crore cinematic product, he said that if a small section, whether the Rebel Star Prabhas followers, film lovers, or a small group, were disappointed in the film, they were free to visit his home to ask questions. He also publicly announced his address “Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur." For the record, the entire social media platform is now replete with images of his followers visiting his home to ask questions regarding the film’s quality.
Critics and onlookers think that even if there was a fascinating script, it lacked conviction when it came to special effects and a confusing script. A fan said, "Director Maruthi has no idea about the horror comedy genre he was trying to develop with a superstar." Another fan pointed to the confusing script and said, " “Dear #Maruthi, choose a film that the general audience can comprehend. You completely bewildered viewers in the latter half. At one moment, we were lost as to what was occurring or what was genuine.”