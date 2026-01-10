The Raja Saab: Prabhas fans are searching for villa no 17 in Kondapur?

The Indian film industry is going through an interesting phase of a social media trend that has been named “The Raja Saab effect.” This has been the result of the reaction to the latest film of the highly acclaimed actor named Prabhas. Ever since the release of the film on the 9th of January, people have been searching for the residential address of Director Maruthi.

The Raja Saab effect: Why fans are searching for the director’s address?

The reason for this is a statement that was uttered by the director, Maruthi, in the pre-release event. A confident director with a ₹500 crore cinematic product, he said that if a small section, whether the Rebel Star Prabhas followers, film lovers, or a small group, were disappointed in the film, they were free to visit his home to ask questions. He also publicly announced his address “Villa No. 17, Kolla Luxuria, Kondapur." For the record, the entire social media platform is now replete with images of his followers visiting his home to ask questions regarding the film’s quality.