The Raja Saab release sparks frenzy as Prabhas fans carry dummy crocodiles to the theatres

Prior to the release of The Raja Saab, fan previews across the country turned into viral events. Fan boys of Prabhas are seen taking Dummy crocodiles to the theater to recreate the most-discussed scene in the film. The Raja Saab created a massive buzz with the release of videos that showed fan boys storming cinema theaters with crocodile props held above their heads. The Raja Saab is currently playing in theaters on the 9th of January, with sky-high expectations.
The fan preview for The Raja Saab kicked social media trends, thanks to the crocodile fight scene that has turned out to be the most exciting part of the film so far. The film, mounted on a budget of 400-450 crores, is expected to gross 100 crores on the opening day. The advance buzz for The Raja Saab, along with the virality of the fan preview, has already marked it as one of the most awaited releases this year.
The Raja Saab release did not lack its share of disturbance either. Chaotic scenes prevailed at several theatres in Hyderabad on January 8 due to delays in premiere shows as permission had not arrived. Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad cancelled the premiere show, which irritated the fans who assembled outside the theater. Videos circulating on social media show the crowd dancing on streets, banging on passing buses, and assembling beneath a giant garlanded cutout of Prabhas installed outside the cinema hall.
Tickets for The Raja Saab have also been under the scanner. The cost for the premiere shows was fixed at Rs 1,000, considering a directive from the Andhra Pradesh government. The normal shows from January 9 increased the rates by Rs 150, with the cost for watching a movie in a single screen theater fixed at Rs 297.
Written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab features Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. It is about a man on the hunt for his lost grandfather, who stumbles upon a malevolent figure in a mansion.