The Raja Saab release sparks frenzy as Prabhas fans carry dummy crocodiles to the theatres

The Raja Saab release did not lack its share of disturbance either. Chaotic scenes prevailed at several theatres in Hyderabad on January 8 due to delays in premiere shows as permission had not arrived. Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad cancelled the premiere show, which irritated the fans who assembled outside the theater. Videos circulating on social media show the crowd dancing on streets, banging on passing buses, and assembling beneath a giant garlanded cutout of Prabhas installed outside the cinema hall.

Tickets for The Raja Saab have also been under the scanner. The cost for the premiere shows was fixed at Rs 1,000, considering a directive from the Andhra Pradesh government. The normal shows from January 9 increased the rates by Rs 150, with the cost for watching a movie in a single screen theater fixed at Rs 297.

Written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, The Raja Saab features Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. It is about a man on the hunt for his lost grandfather, who stumbles upon a malevolent figure in a mansion.