Gwyneth Paltrow says her son Moses shared "wanted to die" after watching her intimate scenes with Timothée Chalamet

The Oscar-winning actor said that her 19-year-old was really uncomfortable after watching her sex scenes with 30-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet. She said, during a latest interaction with actor Demi Moore, "Oh my God! My poor son. Can you imagine when he came to the premiere in L.A.? He wanted to die".

Marty Supreme is set in 1950s New York City and follows Marty Mauser, a shoe salesman who is determined to become one of the greatest table-tennis players the world has ever seen. Gwyneth Paltrow plays a 1930s Hollywood star, Kay Stone whose days of glory are behind her, but her glamour, unmatched still. Timothée's Marty ends up having quite a steamy affair with the older woman, engaging in a lot of intimate moments throughout the film.

The 53-year-old actor had shared her character's background during an interview in December 2025. "My character had a very rough road to get to stardom, so she walks away from this big career to marry an unsuitable but very wealthy man. And then her son dies, so she has a lot of tragedy", she had said.

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her son Moses, 19 and Apple Martin, 21 with her former husband, Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.