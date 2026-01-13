Adivi Sesh revives 90s nostalgia with iconic song in Dacoit

For the actor, Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast was more than just a popular song of its time — it was his favourite track growing up. In fact, the song holds a special place in his life as it was part of the very first dance performance he ever did on stage during his school days. As a child, Adivi Sesh performed a medley of songs at a school event, with Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast being one of the highlights.

When the teaser of Dacoit was being conceptualised, the actor was clear about wanting to recreate that sense of nostalgia. He consciously chose to acquire the rights to the song legally so it could be used in the film, allowing him to relive a piece of his childhood while sharing it with audiences in a new cinematic context.

Opening up about the emotional significance behind the decision, Adivi Sesh shares, “Some songs stay with you forever, and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast is one of those songs for me. Growing up in the 90s, this track was everywhere, and I absolutely loved it. Yes, it was part of the first dance performance I ever did on a school stage, in a medley of songs, and that moment is still very vivid in my memory. When we were working on the film, I felt an instinctive pull to bring this song in — not as a gimmick, but as a feeling. Using it as one the songs in the film was my way of tipping my hat to that younger version of myself who fell in love with music, performance, and the joy of entertaining people. We made sure to acquire the rights properly because it mattered to me that this homage was done the right way. It’s a small, personal memory woven into a much larger film, and I hope audiences feel that sense of nostalgia and energy when they hear it.”

The nostalgic touch has already sparked conversations among fans, blending the thrill of Dacoit with a beloved musical memory from the 90s.