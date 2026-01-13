Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar set for Pongal release on January 14

Fans of actor Karthi have a reason to celebrate: the eagerly awaited Nalan Kumarasamy directorial Vaa Vaathiyaar is finally hitting screens on January 14, just in time for the Pongal festivities. The announcement was made on Monday by the film’s production house, Studio Green, bringing joy to fans and film enthusiasts alike.

Vaa Vaathiyaar starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty to hit screens this Pongal

In a statement, Studio Green explained, “Vaa Vaathiyaar was originally scheduled for a December release. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the film could not premiere as planned. We are thrilled to now confirm a worldwide release on January 14, a festive time that perfectly embodies togetherness, joy, and celebration.”

The production house also extended goodwill to the industry, saying, “We send our best wishes to all films releasing alongside Vaa Vaathiyaar and to those coming in the months ahead. May every story find its audience, and may our industry continue to grow stronger as we entertain viewers across the globe.”