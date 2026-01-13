Karthi’s Vaa Vaathiyaar set for Pongal release on January 14

Fans of actor Karthi have a reason to celebrate: the eagerly awaited Nalan Kumarasamy directorial Vaa Vaathiyaar is finally hitting screens on January 14, just in time for the Pongal festivities. The announcement was made on Monday by the film’s production house, Studio Green, bringing joy to fans and film enthusiasts alike.
In a statement, Studio Green explained, “Vaa Vaathiyaar was originally scheduled for a December release. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the film could not premiere as planned. We are thrilled to now confirm a worldwide release on January 14, a festive time that perfectly embodies togetherness, joy, and celebration.”
The production house also extended goodwill to the industry, saying, “We send our best wishes to all films releasing alongside Vaa Vaathiyaar and to those coming in the months ahead. May every story find its audience, and may our industry continue to grow stronger as we entertain viewers across the globe.”
Studio Green concluded with gratitude, “We sincerely thank our fans, audiences, exhibitors, distributors, theatre owners, channel partners, media partners, technicians, artists, crew members, and every individual in the film fraternity who have supported this project with trust, patience, and encouragement. Let’s celebrate Vaa Vaathiyaar. Vaathiyaar Vanduttaar! With gratitude and respect, Studio Green (sic).”
The film has already received a U/A certificate from the censor board, clearing the way for its commercial release.
Vaa Vaathiyaar features Krithi Shetty making her Tamil cinema debut opposite Karthi. The ensemble cast also includes Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G M Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P L Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan, and Madhur Mittal.
Karthi steps into the shoes of a police officer in the film, with Karunakaran playing his subordinate. Krithi Shetty plays a Gypsy spirit reader, while Karthi’s character is depicted as a die-hard fan of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, adding an interesting layer to the entertainer.
