Saiyami Kher joins Vikram Phadnis’ new drama, begins 2026 with excitement

Actress Saiyami Kher is all set to begin the new year on an exciting note as she comes on board an untitled new project directed by ace designer-turned-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis. The project has officially gone on floors, marking yet another significant milestone in Saiyami’s growing body of work.

Saiyami Kher to essay the lead protagonist in Vikram Phadnis’ Hindi directorial debut with Tahir Raj Bhasin

The film, touted to be a drama, will see Saiyami headlining it along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Announcing the same, Saiyami took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse from her first day on set along with a spiral-bound copy of the film’s script. Captioning the post, she wrote, “And today every silent prayer finds its way home,” followed by another heartfelt note that read, “New Year, New Beginning. As always, need all the wishes.” The post reflects both gratitude and excitement as she embarks on this new journey.

This will be Vikram’s third directorial venture and his first directorial in Hindi.

Speaking about the venture, Saiyami shared, “I couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2026. This film came to me at a very special time. The story resonated deeply with me, and I really am very grateful that Vikram thought me worthy of this part. It’s a challenging role that requires emotional honesty, and I’m grateful to be starting the year with a project that excites me so much as an actor.”

With shooting now underway, this untitled drama marks Saiyami’s first film of the year and reinforces her commitment to meaningful, content-driven cinema.