Sinners tops movie nominations at NAACP Image Awards

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners has emerged as the most nominated film at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, with the nominations announced on Monday. The film received 18 nods across movie categories, placing it well ahead of its competitors.
Spike Lee’s Highest 2 lowest followed with nine nominations, while television series Bel-Air led the small-screen categories with seven. The annual awards recognise achievements across film, television, music and literature that centre Black creativity and storytelling.
Michael B. Jordan, who stars in Sinners in a dual role as twins, is also among the five nominees for Entertainer of the Year. He is joined in the category by Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and Teyana Taylor. Last year’s honour went to Keke Palmer.
Taylor emerged as the most individually nominated artist this year, earning six nominations across film, television and music categories. She appears in One battle after another and was also recognised for her musical and television work. In the music field, Kendrick Lamar matched her tally with six nominations.
This year’s awards also introduce two new categories: outstanding literary work — journalism and outstanding editing in a motion picture or television series, movie, or special. The journalism award recognises nationally distributed reporting that has a meaningful impact on the Black community, while the editing category highlights the role of post-production in shaping storytelling.
The 57th NAACP Image Awards will be presented on 28 February at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and will be televised on BET.
Announcing the nominations, NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson described the awards as a reflection of Black excellence across creative industries. The nominated works, he said, collectively honour history, identity and the ongoing influence of storytelling in contemporary culture.
