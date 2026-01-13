Sinners tops movie nominations at NAACP Image Awards

Ryan Coogler’s supernatural thriller Sinners has emerged as the most nominated film at this year’s NAACP Image Awards, with the nominations announced on Monday. The film received 18 nods across movie categories, placing it well ahead of its competitors.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads NAACP Image Awards race

Spike Lee’s Highest 2 lowest followed with nine nominations, while television series Bel-Air led the small-screen categories with seven. The annual awards recognise achievements across film, television, music and literature that centre Black creativity and storytelling.

Michael B. Jordan, who stars in Sinners in a dual role as twins, is also among the five nominees for Entertainer of the Year. He is joined in the category by Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and Teyana Taylor. Last year’s honour went to Keke Palmer.