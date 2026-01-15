The Raja Saab flopped because audience watched it in a festive mood, says director Maruthi

Maruthi said, "People in the audience watch a film on screen for about three hours, but it is the result of nearly three years' relentless effort, stress, learning and creative struggle. When such work gets mocked or dismissed so easily, it does hurt, even though we choose to keep silent." Reacting to the trolling, he said, "This is neither a curse nor a threat.”

The filmmaker continued his defense by saying that timing is an important factor, on which the Raja Saab reception was dependent. According to him, there are certain expectations when a film is screened at a film festival – it is not supposed to be a serious film, so not many people have been able to grasp the multiple facets that The Raja Saab offers. Maruthi also mentioned that if The Raja Saab was released on a different day, the last leg would have created a lot of discussion and appreciation, . He also added “Time always brings clarity, and honest work eventually finds its place, even if it takes longer than expected.”