Millie Bobby Brown's double Razzie nomination shocks Hollywood

The Razzie Awards nomination for The Electric State has reignited public discussion regarding the Netflix sci-fi risk that saw Millie Bobby Brown thrust back into bad awards season headlines. The 2025 release, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has actually earned a nomination for Worst Picture at the Golden Raspberry Awards, with the Russo brothers also being nominated for Worst Director. The Razzie nomination for The Electric State serves to highlight just how differently audiences responded to the project compared to what the studios had expected.
Based on the artwork by Simon Stålenhag in his illustrated book, The Electric State came with all the bells and whistles as it showcased the possibilities that came with big-budget entertainment and the power that could be exploited through storytelling. However, the movie did the opposite and left audiences uninterested, and now it is part of the initiatives that have been criticized in the year. The Electric State Razzie nomination puts it in competition for Worst Picture with Hurry Up Tomorrow, In the Lost Lands, Snow White, and War of the Worlds
This Razzie Awards nomination for The Electric State also carries over to the direction category, as Anthony Russo and Joe Russo find themselves in the Worst Director category alongside Paul W.S. Anderson, Rich Lee, Trey Edward Shults, and Marc Webb. Millie Bobby Brown, whose career was propelled into fast gear with Stranger Things, manages to find herself attached to one of the most maligned releases of 2025, proving mainstream popularity is little insulation against industry backlash.
These nomination lists also bring to focus the Golden Raspberry Awards. These Razzie Awards stand for the Golden Raspberry Awards and have been organized to focus on the failures that take place in the movie-making world. Organized by UCLA graduates John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, who are also veterans in this industry, the first event took place in the living room alcove of Wilson's residence in Hollywood in 1981. It has been named after raspberry expressions that involve blowing raspberries at someone.
