Millie Bobby Brown's double Razzie nomination shocks Hollywood

The Razzie Awards nomination for The Electric State has reignited public discussion regarding the Netflix sci-fi risk that saw Millie Bobby Brown thrust back into bad awards season headlines. The 2025 release, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, has actually earned a nomination for Worst Picture at the Golden Raspberry Awards, with the Russo brothers also being nominated for Worst Director. The Razzie nomination for The Electric State serves to highlight just how differently audiences responded to the project compared to what the studios had expected.

The Electric State Razzie Awards nomination highlights Netflix’s costly setback

Based on the artwork by Simon Stålenhag in his illustrated book, The Electric State came with all the bells and whistles as it showcased the possibilities that came with big-budget entertainment and the power that could be exploited through storytelling. However, the movie did the opposite and left audiences uninterested, and now it is part of the initiatives that have been criticized in the year. The Electric State Razzie nomination puts it in competition for Worst Picture with Hurry Up Tomorrow, In the Lost Lands, Snow White, and War of the Worlds