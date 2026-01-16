Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan redefine mushy romance in Ek Din teaser

After Maharaj and Loveyapa, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will be seen romancing Southern beauty Sai Pallavi in the forthcoming romantic entertainer Ek Din.

Makers release Ek Din teaser

Adding to the excitement for the project, the makers have unveiled the gripping teaser of the drama on social media, with the caption, "Some stories don’t need time (red heart emoji) Watch EK DIN only in theatres, 1st May 2026. (sic)".

The teaser of Ek Din opens with a heartwarming dialogue.

"I really love your smile Meera", Junaid can be heard saying in the clip that flaunts the enchanting chemistry of the fresh on-screen pair.

As Junaid's character falls for Sai Pallavi's character, he continues.

"I don't know if I will be able to win your heart, but dreams are meant to be beyond our reach."