Abhishek Banerjee pays tribute to Om Puri with a heartfelt cameo in Freedom at Midnight 2

Abhishek steps into a character that mirrors the spirit of the role once portrayed by Om Puri — a gesture that goes beyond screen time and speaks to the legacy of Indian cinema. Despite being a cameo, the role holds deep significance for the actor, who views it as a mark of respect to one of the most versatile and revered performers the industry has seen.

Speaking about the experience, Abhishek shares, “Playing this cameo was never about the size of the role for me. It was about what the role stood for. Om Puri sahab is someone I have admired immensely — for his craft, his fearlessness, and the dignity he brought to every character, no matter how small or large. Stepping into a space that echoes a role he once played felt like a quiet tribute to his legacy. I still have a long journey ahead before I can even come close to his level of craft, but this remains my heartfelt tribute to him. It’s humbling, honestly.”

The actor adds, “This is the spirit of our industry that I truly believe in — we show up for each other; we honour the work that came before us; and we contribute without always calculating individual gains. Sometimes, doing a cameo is not about visibility, it’s about being part of a larger story. I genuinely enjoy doing such parts because they keep you sharp; it’s like net practice for an actor. You come in, you focus, you deliver, and you leave, but the learning stays with you.”

Abhishek also speaks about the sense of responsibility that came with portraying a character associated with Om Puri, “There can never be a replacement for Om Puri sahab. For me, it was about approaching the role with sincerity and restraint, qualities he embodied so effortlessly. Even though it’s a cameo, there’s an emotional weight attached to it, and I wanted to honour that with honesty.”

Freedom at Midnight 2 explores pivotal moments and personalities from India’s historical journey, blending powerful performances with thoughtful storytelling. Abhishek Banerjee’s cameo stands out as a subtle yet meaningful moment in the series — one that bridges generations of actors while celebrating the enduring legacy of Indian cinema.

Freedom at Midnight 2 is currently streaming on Sony LIV.