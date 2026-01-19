Vijay's Theri producer postpones film's re-release to support new films

The team behind Hotspot 2 Much, also releasing on January 23, made a similar appeal.

Responding positively, Kalaipuli S Thanu announced that the re-release would be postponed and that a new date would be revealed on Monday. In his statement, he said, “The prime responsibility of V Creations is to encourage and motivate new directors, good films, and upcoming producers. Keeping this in mind, the release date of Theri will be announced tomorrow.”

Mohan G Kshatriyan soon expressed his gratitude, thanking Thanu for supporting new filmmakers and confirming that his team would meet the producer in person. He also extended thanks to Vijay’s fans for their understanding.

Kalaipuli Thanu’s gesture was widely praised across the industry. Noted producer Suresh Kamatchi summed up the sentiment, calling it “a good heart” and wishing Thanu continued success.

The move has been hailed as an example of solidarity and support for emerging voices in Tamil cinema.

The story follows a former cop, who, after a tragic attack on his family, adopts a new identity to raise his daughter safely. When his daughter’s life is threatened by gangsters, he must confront his past and return to his original self to protect her and seek justice.

