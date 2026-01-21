Adil Hussain joins Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, replaces Milind Soman in the animal lover vigilante universe

In a significant casting update that reflects the evolving nature of cinematic universes, actor Adil Hussain has come on board for Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business, replacing Milind Soman in the role of the sensei in the much-anticipated sequel scheduled for a release later this year.

Globally, audiences are accustomed to seeing iconic characters reimagined by different actors—be it James Bond, Superman, or Spider-Man. Indian cinema is now stepping into similar territory, and the Lakadbaggha universe is at the forefront of this shift. Billed as the world’s first animal lover vigilante universe, Lakadbaggha wrapped the shoot of its sequel in June 2025, following an ambitious scale-up after lead actor Anshuman Jha also took charge behind the scenes.

Best known internationally for his work in Life of Pi, Adil Hussain steps into a role that has been significantly expanded in the sequel. Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business promises a sharper, darker, and more action-heavy narrative, with the sensei character playing a pivotal role in the protagonist’s journey.