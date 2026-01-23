Aritra Mukherjee and Zinia Sen open up about making Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

A

Zinia: Last year, we went to Kalimpong and stayed in a beautiful, archaic hotel. Being adventurous, I used to walk around the property. Some of the rooms were always locked. It used to give a very eerie feeling in the evenings. It made me question if I was truly alone. On one such evenings, I floated the idea of doing a horror comedy to Nandita (Roy) and Shiboprosad (Mukherjee). They encouraged me to write the story. Nandita even suggested a few characters she could visualise. That was how Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel started taking shape. After returning from the vacation, I shared this with Aritra. He took a long pause because it’s a new and not an easy genre to handle. We have not seen ghosts. We don’t know how they behave or what they do. It was difficult for him also. But he liked the idea and I went on to write the story.

Aritra: When Zinia came and told me about this, I was very excited. Having assisted or directed about 24 movies so far, I am familiar with this genre but never worked around it. So, I was keen on it. When we make movies, we have a reference point to sketch a character. Here, we didn’t have any and had to create a world based on our own perceptions. But the tension disappeared and we had a lot of fun as we progressed.