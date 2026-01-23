Aryann Bhowmik and Pushan Dasgupta on Vijaynagar’er Hirey
One of the most favourite adventure franchise – Kakababu- is back on screen. And this time the travel takes them to the Southern state of Karnataka where they stitch together clues to find out about Vijaynagar’er Hirey. We speak to Aryann Bhowmik who plays Shontu, Kakababu’s (Prosenjit Chatterjee) trusted nephew and aide and Pushan Dasgupta who essays Jojo on their experience with the film, directed for the first time by Chandrasish Ray.
Excerpts:
Aryann, how has Shontu evolved as each Kakababu progressed?
When I did Kakababu years ago, I could heavily relate to Shontu. There are two reasons, first Shontu and I are both martial artists; second, our shared interest towards history and archaeology. I was really obsessed with pyramids back then and co-incidentally the first movie was Mishawr Rohoshyo. The most interesting thing for me as the character evolved was to bring out the chemistry with Kakababu. Also, I tried a lot to incorporate change in my physique as well.
Pushan, this is the first time you are joining the franchise. What does being in a Kakababu film mean to you?
I have read Kakababu stories when I was in school and watched all the previous films on screen. He’s a character I am fascinated with. He’s definitely very different from the other detectives because there’s so much adventure in it. It’s not just an adventure but a travelogue too. When I found out that I will play Jojo, that was a moment of extreme excitement. Then we sat down with the director and writer and curated the character. Jojo doesn’t exactly look like me, so in that case, how best we can bring out his personality through me, was discussed greatly.
How was it working with Chandrasish, who’s directing Kakababu for the first time?
Pushan: I have enjoyed thoroughly with Chandrasish Da.
Aryann: I think the way Srijit da had directed the past three films, nobody could have done it better than Chandrasish Da for the fourth instalment. In fact, Chandrasish da had added a lot of colours to Vijaynagar’er Hirey. The climax of this film is out of the world. If we compare all the films, then this one has the maximum thrill factor.
Tell us about your BTS adventures while making the film.
Aryann: The BTS can be a separate film altogether! Every film there was something or the other. While in Switzerland for Yeti Obhijan, there were crevices. It was made very clear to us that any step can lead to a crevice depth and we might not return. In Protyabortan we faced COVID. In Hampi, is a UNESCO heritage site with the whole space being known as an open-air museum, every shot needed permissions from several departments.
One thing about Gen-Z which you like and one that you don’t understand
Aryann: I really hope people hold on to values and ideals. We are so much exposed to the cyber world that we need to self speculate.
Pushan: I would like to appreciate how Gen-Z’s are talking about mental health or the respect shown to the other person’s feelings. I don’t appreciate how every moment has to be captured via phone or camera. If I go on a vacation, I personally take one or two photographs at the most.
