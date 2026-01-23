Bhavana-starrer Anomie becomes first Indian film to use sound particles

The film’s official handle on Instagram posted a video clip of an interview of actress Bhavana in which she said, "In this movie, they have used the sound design software called Sound Particles. It is the first time in India that we are using it in a movie. They have used it in movies like Weapons, Dune, Oppenheimer. They (the sound particles team) have officially confirmed it. Anomie is definitely a theatrical experience."

The film, which was originally scheduled to release on January 30 this year, is now slated to hit screens on February 6. The film has triggered huge expectations ever since the makers released a teaser of the film a week ago.

The teaser released begins with a voice over that says, "Everyone, everywhere wants to live. The rich wants to live, the poor wants to live. Nobody wants to die." Even as this is narrated, a series of grim, intense scenes that involve cops appear.

Soon, another voiceover, this time in Malayalam, says, "The only thing that man fears is death." Rahman, a police officer, is shown confronting someone. He says, "You are a fucking psychopath" to which the other person,through what appears to be a mike, replies, "No, I am not."