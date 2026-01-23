Dhanush’s D55: Cast and latest updates on the upcoming pan-Indian film

Superstar Dhanush is all set to headline D55, a pan-Indian film directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, scheduled for release later this year. The project unites a talented creative team with two prominent production houses- RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films- promising a film that is ambitious in scale, vision, and storytelling.

RTake Studios and Wunderbar Films join forces for D55 starring Dhanush

RTake Studios was founded by Shraddha Agrawal, who will also produce the film alongside mediapreneur Azmat Jagmag and Wunderbar Films’ Sreyas Srinivasan. Co-producers on the project include Vishwanathan Ramaswamy and Sandesh Agrawal.

In a joint statement, producers Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag said, “D55 is a project we deeply believe in, both creatively and ambitiously. Collaborating with Wunderbar Films, Dhanush, and Rajkumar Periasamy allows us to support a story that is bold in vision and rooted in strong storytelling. This film embodies the cinema we aim to champion—meaningful, large-scale, and resonant. We are proud to bring it to audiences.”

The film marks director Rajkumar Periasamy’s first collaboration with Dhanush, following his success with Amaran. The makers describe D55 as a 'grand new beginning', with Wunderbar Films expressing their excitement to partner with RTake Studios for the project.

This will be RTake Studios’ third feature film, underscoring the banner’s growing influence in the Indian film industry. Several projects are reportedly in development, reflecting the studio’s commitment to a diverse slate of films.

Initial reports suggest Sai Pallavi is being considered for the female lead, while Mammootty is reportedly in talks for a significant role. If confirmed, this would mark the second time Dhanush and Mammootty share the screen, following Dhanush’s cameo in the 2013 Malayalam film Proprietors: Kammath & Kammath. The makers have not officially confirmed these casting details.

Dhanush was recently seen in the Tamil film, Idli Kadai, which he directed and co-produced and had Raj Kiran, Sathyaraj, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay and Shalini Pandey as part of the star cast. He was also part of the Hindi film, Hindi film, Tere Ishk Mein opposite Kriti Sanon, which was helmed by Aanand L Rai.

For more updates, join/follow our

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/indulgeexpress