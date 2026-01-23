Mammootty collaborates with legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan on Padayaatra

Taking to his social media timelines, Mammootty wrote, "My Next #Padayaatra." The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as both icons of Malayalam cinema are coming together for a film after almost three decades.

Padayaatra will be the fourth film in which Mammotty will be working with Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Apart from Mammootty, the film will also feature actors Indrans, Grace Antony, Sreeshma Chandran and Zeenath among others.

Actress Grace Antony, who was visibly excited about being a part of the film, took to her Instagram page to express gratitude. She wrote, "Sometimes life gives you the biggest surprises. Forever grateful for this one. Proof that dreams really do come true. Nothing more an actor can ask for..!! Proudly Presenting The Title Poster of @mammoottykampany's Production No.8 “Padayaatra” Directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan."