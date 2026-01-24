What is the relevance of Pillar 919 in Border 2?

However, here lies an exception. A peepal tree, that has guarded the border for years had pushed against the original Pillar 918. However, the soldiers on both sides, mutually decided to let the tree stand tall and renamed it to be the new Pillar 918. Now, the peepal tree is the only living and breathing border that exists on the India–Pakistan International Boundary.

Anurag Singh directed Border 2, when Pillar 919 appeared on the screen, it resembled the crudity of reality that insists on man-made divisions while its neighbour, the living Pillar 918 belongs to both countries, India and Pakistan. It has no nationality.

In the film, Lieutenant Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler played by Sunny Deol stands next to Pillar 919, a firmly rooted concrete symbol of division. However, it brings us back to the reality of the world that functions on the idea of borders.

Suchetgarh has been a very important junction, a part of the real, harsh world. People living there often hear gunshots and are impacted by the shelling. Amidst all of this, Pillar 918 is a testimony to the nature's disobedience to man-made borders. It refuses to stay within the marked territory and dares to sprawl its branches, providing shade and comfort to both India and Pakistan. Yet, everyone accepts its presence.