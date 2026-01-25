Natalie Portman criticises Oscars for snubbing female directors

The actor said that the selection process is biased and consistently excludes female directors despite the great work that they do.

Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao is the only woman whose film, Hamnet dominated the nominations with eight nominations including Best Director, Best Picture and Best Actress. Acknowledging this inclusion, Natalie said that while this achievement is huge, it is the only female-directed movie that made the cut, making it seem almost performative.

She went on to talk about the deep-seated sexism and gender bias that exists in the Hollywood film industry, right from the bottom to the top. However, it is not as if women do not put out good films, the problem is that they are deliberately snubbed year after year.

Natalie named a few female-directed movies that could have been included, such as Hedda, Sorry Baby, Left-Handed Girl and The Testament of Ann Lee.

Natalie Portman has always been an advocate for women in the film industry. In 2020, she wore a Dior gown to the Oscars which had the names of all the female directors embroidered, who she felt were snubbed.

Natalie is an actor par excellence and has been fighting the important fight on behalf of all women in filmmaking who are still struggling for a seat at the table in 2026.