Natalie Portman criticises Oscars for overlooking female directors in 2026 nominations

Hollywood star Natalie Portman is calling out the Academy Awards for snubbing female directors in the 2026 nominations.

While stepping out at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah to promote her new film The Gallerist, the actress shared her frustrations about the lack of female representation in the Best Director category.

“So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women,” Natalie, 44, said while speaking with a news publication.

She added, “You just see the barriers at every level because so many were not recognised at awards time."

"Between Sorry Baby and Left-Handed Girl and Hedda and The Testament of Ann Lee… Extraordinary films this year that I think a lot of people are enjoying and loving, but are not getting the accolades that they deserve," she continued.

Chloé Zhao, who directed Hamnet, is the only woman up for Best Director this year. The category also includes Josh Safdie for Marty Supreme, Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value and Ryan Coogler for Sinners. Among the 10 nominated films in the Best Picture category, Hamnet is the only one directed by a woman.

Natalie went on to speak about the challenges of getting a movie made today.