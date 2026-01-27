Akshaye Khanna's cameo during Border 2's end credits goes viral

Fans had speculated for months whether Akshaye Khanna would return to the Border series following the hype surrounding his character in Dhurandhar. But it wasn't confirmed until Border 2 was released in the theatres. In response to speculation about the cameo's last-minute nature, co-producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that the cameo was always intended from the first draft of the script.

He detailed that the scene featuring Akshaye Khanna was filmed following the release of Dhurandhar. According to the statements, the filmmakers did not use any of the internet hype regarding the actor to make changes to the plot.

The appearance of Akshaye Khanna as a cameo was confirmed from the beginning. Director Anurag Singh stated the scenes were filmed between December 10 - December 11. It intended to honour the impact and legacy of the film Border. Anurag also added that for fans who remain until after the credits rolled will see what he describes as a “golden nugget”.