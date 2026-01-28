Familywala marks Suman Ghosh’s first collaboration with Windows Productions

Director Suman Ghosh is all set to collaborate for the first time ever with Windows production for Familywala. It is a comedy family drama co-produced by Maya Leela Films. The film stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee as the leading character, while Swatika Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty and Anushua Mazumder are playing significant supporting characters. In addition to being Suman's first collaboration with Windows Productions, this project will also mark the first time Swastika Mukherjee and Sudipta Chakraborty’s first film with the banner.

Windows Productions announces Familywala during its 25-year milestone year

Familywala is a movie that appeals to the viewer as an emotional and relatable experience with a pinch of drama and laughter. It represents Windows Productions’ commitment to producing entertaining films with significant emotional engagement. The producers are saying this to be a lighthearted family drama that is constructed around strong characters who deals with daily circumstances.