Familywala marks Suman Ghosh’s first collaboration with Windows Productions

Director Suman Ghosh is all set to collaborate for the first time ever with Windows production for Familywala. It is a comedy family drama co-produced by Maya Leela Films. The film stars Shiboprosad Mukherjee as the leading character, while Swatika Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty and Anushua Mazumder are playing significant supporting characters. In addition to being Suman's first collaboration with Windows Productions, this project will also mark the first time Swastika Mukherjee and Sudipta Chakraborty’s first film with the banner.
Familywala is a movie that appeals to the viewer as an emotional and relatable experience with a pinch of drama and laughter. It represents Windows Productions’ commitment to producing entertaining films with significant emotional engagement. The producers are saying this to be a lighthearted family drama that is constructed around strong characters who deals with daily circumstances.
Director Suman Ghosh has a deep connection to the film. He views it as a creative collaboration and the chance to work with a team he admires. He feels privileged to partner with the production company and said that Familywala was an opportunity to celebrate a more lighthearted approach in a family environment. He emphasised that the production sought to ensure that Shiboprosad Mukherjee's character has been designed to highlight his best attributes.
Familywala was unveiled at a special time for Windows Productions, which is celebrating its 25 years in the industry. The two co-founders, Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, shared their feelings about achieving this accomplishment together. They stated that the announcement of Familywala was something very personal and meant more than just the 25-year history.
They wish that Familywala will connect with its audience similar to how their previous films reached audiences. Windows is still on its path of creating significant stories. It was on the headlines last year with one of their most popular films till now, Bahurupi. It made a mark by being one of the highest-grossing movies from Tollywood.
