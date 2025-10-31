Sujan Neel Mukhopadhyay and Shiboprosad Mukherjee to reunite on stage for Badal Sircar’s centenary

Mukhopadhyay recollects that the year was 1994 when he was a student of Comparative Literature and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, a student of Political Science in Jadavpur University. Then on, they duo were inseparable when it came to college-theatre, for the next four years. He even jokes how, of the four productions they had worked on together, Mukherjee used to grab the best parts and leave him with the directorial position stating it’s a hectic and tedious task. Mukhopadhyay mentions how ‘acting was in the blood’ of Mukherjee and since his early days he showed all the features a prolific actor.

But when they started working on Badal Sircar’s Bhool Rasta, both got prominent parts acting parts. The production was very well received in Jadavpur University and later a few shows were also put up under the banner of Chetana. However, Marich Sangbad staged on the celebration of its 25 years was the last theatre the duo had acted in together. Staged in the public in Nandan, there was no space to even sit, the show had become so was appreciated.