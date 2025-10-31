Theatre

Sujan Neel Mukhopadhyay and Shiboprosad Mukherjee to reunite on stage for Badal Sircar’s centenary

Actor Sujan Neel Mukhopadhyay shares wonderful anecdote from his theatre days in college with actor-director Shiboprosad Mukherjee as he announces their reunion on the stage
Sujan Neel Mukhopadhyay and Shiboprosad Mukherjee
Published on
Updated on
Popular actor Sujan Neel Mukhopadhyay recently took to his social media account to give a wonderful count of his theatre days with industry colleague, actor and director Shiboprosad Mukherjee, from almost three decades ago. As the two stalwarts of Bengali film industry are set to return in the theatre Bhool Rasta, performed on the occasion of Badal Sircar’s centenary at Natyotsob on November 22, 2025, Mukhopadhyay talks about the days gone by.

Sujan Neel Mukhopadhyay goes down the memory lane reminiscing his theatre days with Shiboprosad Mukherjee as they are all set to reunite on the theatre stage again

Mukhopadhyay recollects that the year was 1994 when he was a student of Comparative Literature and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, a student of Political Science in Jadavpur University. Then on, they duo were inseparable when it came to college-theatre, for the next four years. He even jokes how, of the four productions they had worked on together, Mukherjee used to grab the best parts and leave him with the directorial position stating it’s a hectic and tedious task. Mukhopadhyay mentions how ‘acting was in the blood’ of Mukherjee and since his early days he showed all the features a prolific actor.

But when they started working on Badal Sircar’s Bhool Rasta, both got prominent parts acting parts. The production was very well received in Jadavpur University and later a few shows were also put up under the banner of Chetana. However, Marich Sangbad staged on the celebration of its 25 years was the last theatre the duo had acted in together. Staged in the public in Nandan, there was no space to even sit, the show had become so was appreciated.

Sujan Neel Mukhopadhay and Shiboprosad Mukherjee will share stage after two decades
Moving on to 2025, Mukhopadhyay announces how the duo would return to stage again after almost two decades. Today, both have done a variety of work in acting and direction. But their reunion would lead them back to recount their college days that were left behind.

Bhool Rasta will be staged at Academy of Fine Arts on November 22, 2025. Tickets available online.

