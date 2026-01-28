Here’s what we know about the Safdie brothers split

For several years, the sudden split between filmmakers Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie has baffled many in Hollywood. The brothers were known as a powerful creative team that transformed modern independent cinema with their intense, anxiety-driven films. Their partnership ended in 2023, and rumours circulated about political disagreements and frustrations related to strikes, but none fully explained the separation.
Recent attention has revealed a much darker reason for their breakup. Multiple industry sources now suggest that a troubling incident during the filming of their 2017 breakthrough film, Good Time, was the real cause. A 17-year-old actress was cast in a scene featuring nudity and simulated intimacy with Buddy Duress, a non-professional actor with a background of addiction and incarceration.
While filming in New York, Buddy was allegedly under the influence and acted inappropriately toward the teenager, even as the cameras kept rolling. Josh monitored the scene from a distance, while Benny was on set handling technical tasks. Sources claim the filming did not stop immediately, which left the young actress feeling upset. Later, the scene was cut from the film before its festival premiere, officially explained as a creative choice.
The incident was largely kept quiet for years. It came back to light in 2022 due to legal issues with the brothers’ former producing partner, leading to renewed focus on the Good Time shoot. During this time, insiders report that Benny discovered the full details of what had happened and learned the actress’ age. Friends say this revelation marked a turning point, creating an unbridgeable divide between the brothers.
Though they tried to keep working together, tensions grew behind the scenes. A planned reunion project with a major streaming service was scrapped in early 2023, and shortly after, the brothers officially parted ways.
Since then, their careers have taken different paths. Josh has found success during awards season with Marty Supreme, while Benny’s The Smashing Machine garnered more modest attention. The renewed focus on their breakup has raised uncomfortable questions about the risks of artistic expression, responsibility on set and the ethical limits of realism in filmmaking.
As Hollywood champions creative boldness, the Safdie story serves as a warning about the personal and professional toll of crossing boundaries too far.