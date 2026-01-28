Here’s what we know about the Safdie brothers split

For several years, the sudden split between filmmakers Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie has baffled many in Hollywood. The brothers were known as a powerful creative team that transformed modern independent cinema with their intense, anxiety-driven films. Their partnership ended in 2023, and rumours circulated about political disagreements and frustrations related to strikes, but none fully explained the separation.

Why did the Safdie brothers split?

Recent attention has revealed a much darker reason for their breakup. Multiple industry sources now suggest that a troubling incident during the filming of their 2017 breakthrough film, Good Time, was the real cause. A 17-year-old actress was cast in a scene featuring nudity and simulated intimacy with Buddy Duress, a non-professional actor with a background of addiction and incarceration.

While filming in New York, Buddy was allegedly under the influence and acted inappropriately toward the teenager, even as the cameras kept rolling. Josh monitored the scene from a distance, while Benny was on set handling technical tasks. Sources claim the filming did not stop immediately, which left the young actress feeling upset. Later, the scene was cut from the film before its festival premiere, officially explained as a creative choice.