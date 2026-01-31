Aditi Govitrikar makes micro mini series debut with Billionaire Beton Ka Badla

Micro mini series are fast emerging as one of the most compelling storytelling formats in India’s digital-first entertainment landscape, and actor and former Miss World Aditi Govitrikar has now joined the trend with her debut in the format. Her latest project, Billionaire Beton Ka Badla, produced by Onkar Films & Studios, has turned into a digital hit, garnering an impressive 4.5 crore (45 million) views on KUKU TV.

In the series, Aditi essays the role of Radhika, the mother of two billionaire heirs, whose life is entwined in a dramatic tale of love, betrayal, and revenge. The narrative follows Princess Amara, who conceals her royal identity while navigating complex emotional relationships with Crown Prince Aryan and the mysterious Riaan. Packed with twists and high drama, the show has struck a chord with binge-watching audiences.

Sharing her experience of working in the micro mini series format, Aditi said, “It was my first time working in this format, and I must say it turned out to be an amazing experience. It’s quick, innovative, and made for the way we live today. Billionaire Beton Ka Badla is a fresh and engaging concept that keeps you hooked. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting for it, and I’m delighted that the series has crossed over 45 million views. I’m truly grateful for the overwhelming love from the audience.”

The success of the show marks another milestone for Onkar Films & Studios, which has been steadily expanding its digital presence. Led by producer Manish Shukla, the production house has delivered over 50 titles in the micro mini series space, positioning itself among the early movers shaping this emerging format in India.

Commenting on the growing popularity of micro mini series, Manishsaid, “This format perfectly reflects contemporary viewing behaviour. Micro mini series cater to mobile-first audiences who want quick, engaging, on-the-go content. Seeing Aditi’s show resonate so strongly reinforces our belief in this category.”

