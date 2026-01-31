Aditi Rao Hydari on silent film Gandhi Talks: ‘Something so new for all of us’

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari says her latest release, Gandhi Talks, which hit screens today, is an experience unlike anything she has done before.

Taking to Instagram, Aditi shared the film’s poster and described it as “something so new for all of us.” She praised director Kishor Pandurang Belekar, noting that he has spent over a decade developing the storyboard and nuances of the silent film.

Aditi Rao Hydari praises silent film Gandhi Talks, says it’s ‘something so new’

“Gandhi Talks releases today. A silent film that we all made together,” she wrote. “Directed by Kishore Air, who has spent more than a decade on the storyboard and the nuances (sic).”

She also lauded the film’s music by AR Rahman, saying his score “transports you into a world you’re happy to live in, where love, goodness, and hope win (sic).”

Describing the film’s emotional core, Aditi added that Gandhi Talks creates a cinematic world where differences dissolve and humanity takes centre stage. “A world where all differences fade away, and what remains is humanity… where you hear rhythm in the silences and feel another person’s heart race and be still,” she wrote.

The silent film relies on restraint, stillness, and emotion to convey its message. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, and Siddharth Jadhav, and is reportedly a black comedy that contrasts Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals with his image on currency notes. The story follows a young man’s struggle for money and his unexpected encounters with a thief.

Aditi was last seen in Hey! Sinamika, directed by Brinda, an adaptation of the 2008 Argentine film A Boyfriend for My Wife, with the roles reversed. The film starred Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi as a married couple, with Kajal Aggarwal as a relationship counsellor and Nakshatra Nagesh as a radio jockey. It follows a software engineer whose wife seeks to end their marriage after finding him increasingly annoying.

