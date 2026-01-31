Did SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi poster spark a Hollywood Déjà Vu? Here's the truth

SS Rajamouli has made an exciting announcement recently regarding the upcoming movie Varanasi. He shared the official poster of this long-awaited mythological sci-fi movie which will release on April 7, 2027. Fans were excited to see this new information, but noticed and commented on how very similar it was visually to the 1998 American film Deep Impact.

The Varanasi poster sparks debate online

Mimi Leder’s Deep Impact told the story of a comet that would collide with earth. The promotional poster showed a huge celestial body above Earth. The Varanasi poster has used a similar visual grammar to visually hint at celestial or intergalactic objects from the cosmos.

The filmmakers haven't revealed what the story is about. However, we see that many references are related to space in the poster. There seems to be an overlap in terms of imagery from previous movies. Because of this, people on social media have been discussing whether or not it is the same design concept. Nonetheless, there has not been an official comment from the team regarding this similarity.