Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary to release on OTT platform this month

When Project Hail Mary, starring the ever-charming Ryan Gosling released in March, 2026, it took everyone's breath away. Movie lovers flocked theatres as shows got sold out all over the world. If you are among the unlucky ones who failed to catch the stunning movie on the big screen, there is good news for you.
On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Prime Video announced that the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed movie will release on the streaming platform worldwide on July 3.
Ryan Gosling delivered one of the most memorable performances of 2026 in one of the most successful films of the yea. The science-fiction movie, Project Hail Mary will now be available to stream on Prime Video starting July 3.
The movie, which also stars Sandra Hüller, is not your usual space movie. It is a heartwarming story of perseverance and an unusual friendship that had stolen everyone's hearts.
Adapted from the 2021 science-fiction novel of the same name by Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary made more than $600 million worldwide in box office collections during its lengthy run in the theatres everywhere. Movie-goers even travelled hours to catch the film on IMAX screens.
The official synopsis of the movie is, "Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."
With stunning visuals made for the big screen, the emotionally deep movie boasts of brilliant performances that you should not miss once it releases on the OTT platform.
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