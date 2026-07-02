Ryan Gosling's Project Hail Mary to release on OTT platform this month

When Project Hail Mary, starring the ever-charming Ryan Gosling released in March, 2026, it took everyone's breath away. Movie lovers flocked theatres as shows got sold out all over the world. If you are among the unlucky ones who failed to catch the stunning movie on the big screen, there is good news for you.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Prime Video announced that the Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed movie will release on the streaming platform worldwide on July 3.

Project Hail Mary to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 3, 2026

Ryan Gosling delivered one of the most memorable performances of 2026 in one of the most successful films of the yea. The science-fiction movie, Project Hail Mary will now be available to stream on Prime Video starting July 3.