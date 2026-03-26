Project Hail Mary faces IMAX crunch amid Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominance; fans get furious with unfair deal

Fans of Project Hail Mary are furious with the cinema screening scene. With Dhurandhar: The Revenge taking away all the spotlight, this sci-fi has received some unfair deal. Though shot for IMAX, the film has secured only 5 IMAX halls across the country with Dhurandhar 2 taking away all the other spots.
Project Hail Mary that has gained a significant fan base around the world, has somewhat failed to take all the love from its Indian fans, and it is not due to the storyline. The film already delayed its theatre release in India by a week due to the sensational run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
And on top of that now the film has only got partial access to IMAX screens across the country with only 5 screens made available and others taken away by Dhurandhar.
This unfair business has made fans of the Hollywood sci-fi film, upset and they have taken to social media and expressed their emotions. Several fans have claimed that since this movie is shot in IMAX it deserves the right screens for the immersive experience while other films do not really need such a huge display.
Preetham Daniel, the Vice President of IMAX across the country took to social media and wrote, “Project Hail Mary is OUT this weekend in India! Filmed for IMAX. Ryan Gosling in space on the biggest screen possible — this is exactly how it should be watched.”
To this, several fans have showered their anger and said how the president is unaware of the availability of the film in IMAX. One wrote, “Sorry to be rude but are you the actual Vice President of the company for this region? Because Chennai has two IMAX screens and both of them are not listed for PHM. You're putting out false info.”
Another added, “Seriously shame on pvr! I see no shows in delhi imax... can you pls not prioritise dhurandar (non imax movie) and make senseful decisions to display imax movies in imax theatres.” Another user wrote, “Can you please cut down on brain rot bollywood movies and give just one slot to Project Hail Mary in Imax Bangalore?“
Project Hail Mary directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller boasts a stellar cast of Ryan Gosling, Ryland Grace, Sandra Hüller, Eva Stratt, James Ortiz, Lionel Boyce and others. As of now there has not been any significant allocation of the sci-fi film in IMAX theatres and so fans can only wait till the hype of the spy drama dries down.