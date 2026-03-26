Project Hail Mary faces IMAX crunch amid Dhurandhar: The Revenge dominance; fans get furious with unfair deal

Fans of Project Hail Mary are furious with the cinema screening scene. With Dhurandhar: The Revenge taking away all the spotlight, this sci-fi has received some unfair deal. Though shot for IMAX, the film has secured only 5 IMAX halls across the country with Dhurandhar 2 taking away all the other spots.

Sci-fi vs spy drama: Project Hail Mary loses IMAX battle to Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Project Hail Mary that has gained a significant fan base around the world, has somewhat failed to take all the love from its Indian fans, and it is not due to the storyline. The film already delayed its theatre release in India by a week due to the sensational run of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

And on top of that now the film has only got partial access to IMAX screens across the country with only 5 screens made available and others taken away by Dhurandhar.

This unfair business has made fans of the Hollywood sci-fi film, upset and they have taken to social media and expressed their emotions. Several fans have claimed that since this movie is shot in IMAX it deserves the right screens for the immersive experience while other films do not really need such a huge display.

Preetham Daniel, the Vice President of IMAX across the country took to social media and wrote, “Project Hail Mary is OUT this weekend in India! Filmed for IMAX. Ryan Gosling in space on the biggest screen possible — this is exactly how it should be watched.”