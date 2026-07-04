Ayush Mehra on Please Find Attached’s re-release and its lasting appeal

Ayush Mehra, best known for his relatable performances in Please Find Attached, Minus One, Mom & Co. and Kachchey Limbu, has every reason to celebrate. Years after its original release, Please Find Attached has returned, giving both longtime fans and first-time viewers the chance to rediscover the much-loved series. Also starring Barkha Singh, the romantic drama follows two young office colleagues who become flatmates before unexpectedly falling in love.
Asked about his first reaction to the show's re-release, Ayush says he is overwhelmed with joy. “Honestly, I was simply delighted. You never expect a show to find a second life years later. The most heartwarming part has been seeing messages from people around the world who never had the chance to watch Season 3 before and are finally getting to experience it. It’s a lovely reminder that stories don’t always have an expiry date; sometimes, they simply wait to connect with their audience.
What, then, does he think has helped the series continue to resonate with audiences today? “I think it’s because it never tried too hard. It wasn’t chasing trends; it was simply telling the story of two ordinary people trying to navigate work, love and the challenges of growing up. Those emotions don’t really age. Technology changes, workplaces evolve, but trying to figure yourself out in your twenties somehow remains the same.
Looking back at the filming, Ayush admits it is difficult to single out one memory, but says the atmosphere on set remains unforgettable. “Too many to count! But what I remember most is the atmosphere. It genuinely felt like a group of friends coming together to create something they truly believed in. There wasn’t any pressure to make a ‘hit’. We were simply trying to tell an honest story, and I think that sense of joy quietly found its way onto the screen.
One of the show's biggest strengths was the chemistry between Ayush and Barkha Singh. What made that collaboration work so well? “Barkha is a friend and an even better scene partner. We trusted each other completely, and that makes all the difference. Neither of us was trying to outshine the other; we were always focused on making the scene better. When actors are genuinely listening rather than simply waiting for their turn to speak, chemistry almost becomes a by-product.
With audiences increasingly embracing more grounded romances, does Ayush believe viewers are gravitating towards these stories over larger-than-life love stories? “I think there’s room for both. We all love cinema that allows us to dream, but I also believe people are deeply drawn to stories that reflect their own lives. Sometimes the most romantic gesture isn’t something grand; it’s someone waiting for you after work or remembering exactly how you take your coffee. The ordinary, when observed with honesty, can become something quite extraordinary.”
Today, the lines between films, OTT and digital content have blurred. How does he see this evolution? “I think it’s a wonderful time to be a storyteller. Audiences are no longer asking where a story comes from; they’re asking whether it’s worth their time. That’s an incredibly healthy shift. It encourages all of us to focus less on the medium and more on telling stories that are honest, compelling and truly worth watching.”
Ayush also believes that actors today enjoy far greater creative freedom than they did even a few years ago. “There are more platforms, more genres and more opportunities to surprise audiences. In the past, actors were often expected to fit into a particular mould. Today, audiences are genuinely excited when you break that mould. That’s an incredibly liberating place to be.
As for what lies ahead, Ayush remains tight-lipped, although he hints that there are exciting announcements on the horizon. “There are a few exciting projects that I’m really looking forward to, but I can’t say too much about them just yet. I do hope people won’t have to wait too long. Until then, I’m simply grateful that Please Find Attached has found its way back to audiences. It’s a lovely feeling to see a story you care about continue to find its way into new hearts.”