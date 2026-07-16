Mahaprabhu Jagannath makers move Supreme Court after high court halts film’s release

The nationwide release of the highly anticipated animated feature Mahaprabhu Jagannath has hit a major legal roadblock. Producers Ele Animations have approached the Supreme Court to challenge an interim stay order passed by the Orissa High Court just days before the film's scheduled theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

Censor certified but halted: Mahaprabhu Jagannath producers seek urgent apex court intervention

Representing the film’s makers, Senior Advocate Devdatt Kamat made an urgent mention before Chief Justice Surya Kant. While Devdatt requested an immediate same-day hearing to prevent massive commercial losses, the apex court declined the prompt request but agreed to list the matter for the following day. Devdatt argued that the children’s film had already been granted a ‘U’ certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act.

The legal battle stems from a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Orissa High Court. Petitioners alleged that the animated depiction of Lord Jagannath was inconsistent with religious texts, specifically the Skanda Purana and Brahma Purana, and violated long-standing temple traditions by introducing fictional childhood episodes and battle sequences.