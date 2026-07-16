Mahaprabhu Jagannath makers move Supreme Court after high court halts film’s release

The nationwide release of the highly anticipated animated feature Mahaprabhu Jagannath has hit a major legal roadblock. Producers Ele Animations have approached the Supreme Court to challenge an interim stay order passed by the Orissa High Court just days before the film's scheduled theatrical release on July 17, 2026.
Representing the film’s makers, Senior Advocate Devdatt Kamat made an urgent mention before Chief Justice Surya Kant. While Devdatt requested an immediate same-day hearing to prevent massive commercial losses, the apex court declined the prompt request but agreed to list the matter for the following day. Devdatt argued that the children’s film had already been granted a ‘U’ certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) under Section 5 of the Cinematograph Act.
The legal battle stems from a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Orissa High Court. Petitioners alleged that the animated depiction of Lord Jagannath was inconsistent with religious texts, specifically the Skanda Purana and Brahma Purana, and violated long-standing temple traditions by introducing fictional childhood episodes and battle sequences.
Taking the timing into account—as the release coincided with the sacred Rath Yatra festival—the High Court bench stayed the release to prevent potential public unrest. The bench observed:
“Even if the movie enjoins the guarantee of the freedom of expression and/or speech... it may shatter the sentiments, the emotions and the religious belief, which cannot be allowed, if it results in unrest in the peaceful society.”
The producers maintain that the film includes a clear disclaimer explaining that it is a fictional, creative work. They argue that halting a pan-India release across hundreds of theatres at the eleventh hour is unfair, especially given the substantial financial investments involved. All eyes now turn to the Supreme Court’s decision on whether the animated feature will finally see the light of day.