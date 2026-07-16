Mona Ambegaonkar on Gudhal, her creative journey and working with director Yuvraaj Parashar

Mona believes viewers are embracing Gudhal because of its honesty and humanity. " I think audiences appreciate that it doesn't rely on toxic masculinity or mindless violence. It isn't about othering people or criminalising identities. Gudhal returns to telling deeply human stories — stories of both loss and triumph. It also features strong women who don't have to cut people's heads off or revel in bloodshed and lynchings to be seen as powerful. It's an empowering film, particularly for women. I'd recommend it to women of all ages because it portrays a broad spectrum of women from different backgrounds and generations. Their representation feels genuine and authentic."

Asked whether audiences are becoming more receptive to stories centred on mature female characters, Mona says she remains grateful that such roles still come her way, even if they remain few and far between. "What I find refreshing is that there are still filmmakers who write roles with me in mind at my age. Of course, I also play the hero's mother and the heroine's mother. I do those roles too — I have to pay my bills. But there are also filmmakers who create fully realised characters with proper names, histories, dramatic arcs and emotional journeys. For that, I'm simply grateful. The trouble is that there are so few of those films that they barely register as a statistic. They hardly appear on the radar.”

She adds, “When was the last time you saw a genuinely female-led film become a major box-office success in a country where 50 per cent of the population is female? Why aren't more women supporting stories about women? Is it because they don't have access to these films? Is it because they can't buy tickets? Or are they, perhaps, even more patriarchal than the man next door? I honestly don't know. But I do question the women in this country who have the means to buy their own tickets, especially those who earn their own money. I want to ask them: why aren't you supporting stories about women?"

Speaking about what guides her script choices today, the actress is characteristically candid."Whatever is offered to me — and that isn't very much. The opportunities are very, very thin on the ground. Every now and then, though, something comes along that truly speaks to me. Even if it doesn't pay the bills, I'll do it because it's the kind of role that calls out to you. So it's always a balance between what you do for your soul and what you do for your stomach. For your stomach, you sometimes end up doing rubbish — and I'm certainly guilty of that. But I'd like to think I redeem myself by taking on projects that nourish my soul as well. Whenever an opportunity like that comes along, I don't let it pass me by. I grab it with both hands."