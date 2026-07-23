Poorani Giridharan’s short film Oolai explores fear, superstition and the beliefs behind a dog’s howl

Ragnar may not know he’s the star of a short film, but the young puppy has already won hearts as one of the unlikely leads of Oolai, short filmmaker Poorani Giridharan’s work, which is all set to be screened at the Chennai International Short Film Festival from July 30 to August 2. While the sound of a dog’s howl triggers the events in the film, Oolai looks beyond the superstition surrounding it to examine how fear, belief and perception shape the way people respond to the unknown. For Poorani, the idea was born out of real-life experiences she witnessed growing up in Sundarapuram, Coimbatore.

Poorani Giridharan’s Oolai takes a fresh look at superstition through an unlikely canine hero

“I grew up seeing people shut their doors whenever a dog howled. I even know of an incident where a family closed every door and window because a dog was howling while a newly married couple was visiting. There were around 50 or 60 people inside the house, all sweating in the heat because no one wanted to open the doors. ”

Her research on the subject also revealed that similar beliefs exist across cultures. “I realised the superstition wasn’t unique to us. I have relatives in the United States who say people there refer to it as ‘wolf howling’ and also consider it a bad omen. They have simply localised the belief in their own way. Even in English horror films, dogs howl before ghosts or supernatural events appear. It’s a belief that exists in different parts of the world.”