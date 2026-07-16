Badava Gopi's indie dog Thara makes her acting debut

Thara is a real stickler for time. Every morning, the five-year-old indie dog can be found sitting outside her house in Manapakkam, waiting for her favourite part of the day—meeting the many people who stop by just to see her. Some even come armed with treats, and Thara makes sure to thank them with their licks.
Her pet parent, actor Badava Gopi, says, “She greets them, walks with them for a while, and then comes back and lies down near the house. In the evening, after about 5 pm, she goes back to the entrance and sits there quietly. Many residents have grown fond of her. They feed her chicken, biriyani, biscuits, and other treats. By around 6.30 pm, she returns home and settles down.”
What’s interesting is that Thara has managed to win over people in a neighbourhood that isn’t exactly known for being dog-friendly.
“There is an apartment complex near our house with around 120 families. Most of the residents are not fond of dogs and often complain about them. However, Thara has never caused any trouble. She is an extremely gentle and friendly dog. She never gets into fights or creates any disturbance, so they do not mind,” Gopi says.
It’s this calm and friendly nature that landed Thara her first commercial shoot.
“The concept was to create a promotional video introducing me in a stylish way, similar to a hero introduction. I appear wearing a white shirt, blue coat, and shoes, and Thara walks alongside me. When the doors open, both of us appear together. It was designed as a promotional cut.”
For most dogs, a busy film set filled with lights, cameras and strangers would be overwhelming. But not Thara. “Though this was Thara’s first time in front of a camera, she was very well-behaved and comfortable around crowds, which made filming with her very easy. Most indie dogs tend to be anxious in crowded places, but she was calm and confident around people. The commercial shoot lasted only one day, and everything went smoothly. She adapted to the set immediately. It looks like she might become busy with more shoots in the future,” he adds with a laugh.
Thara’s story, however, didn’t begin as a bed of roses. “Thara was barely three months old when she was attacked by several dogs. We found her lying injured outside our compound wall. We rescued her and treated her injuries. She had to undergo surgery, during which 13 stitches were placed on her neck. We vaccinated her and brought her home. Since then, she has become a well-known figure in our neighbourhood. We rescued Thara in 2020. She is now around five to five-and-a-half years old. But now it looks like she will get more offers than me," laughs Badava Gopi.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl