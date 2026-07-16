Badava Gopi's indie dog Thara makes her acting debut

What’s interesting is that Thara has managed to win over people in a neighbourhood that isn’t exactly known for being dog-friendly.

“There is an apartment complex near our house with around 120 families. Most of the residents are not fond of dogs and often complain about them. However, Thara has never caused any trouble. She is an extremely gentle and friendly dog. She never gets into fights or creates any disturbance, so they do not mind,” Gopi says.

It’s this calm and friendly nature that landed Thara her first commercial shoot.

“The concept was to create a promotional video introducing me in a stylish way, similar to a hero introduction. I appear wearing a white shirt, blue coat, and shoes, and Thara walks alongside me. When the doors open, both of us appear together. It was designed as a promotional cut.”

For most dogs, a busy film set filled with lights, cameras and strangers would be overwhelming. But not Thara. “Though this was Thara’s first time in front of a camera, she was very well-behaved and comfortable around crowds, which made filming with her very easy. Most indie dogs tend to be anxious in crowded places, but she was calm and confident around people. The commercial shoot lasted only one day, and everything went smoothly. She adapted to the set immediately. It looks like she might become busy with more shoots in the future,” he adds with a laugh.