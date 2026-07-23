Shagufta Abrar on her acting debut in Raakh, voice-over career and love for theatre

Popular theatre artiste and voice-over actor Shagufta Abrar, whose impressive body of work includes Patriot, Taskaree, Coolie, Bridgerton, Squid Game and The Woman King, along with acclaimed stage productions such as Rajadhiraaj and Sardar, is celebrating a new milestone in her career. The performer has now made a striking on-screen appearance in the recently released crime drama Raakh, and she couldn't be happier about the journey that has brought her here.

Shagufta Abrar reveals how theatre prepared her for her screen debut Raakh

For Shagufta, Raakh is much more than just another project. “When I look back, I realise this role marks a new chapter in my journey as an artist. I have a scene with Sonali Bendre, but it's a significant one. She has just returned after the tragic loss of both her children, and I play her colleague, a fellow teacher. It's not a large role, but I wanted to be part of the project because I've been transitioning from voice-over work to dubbing, then theatre, and now screen acting. Working across these different mediums has helped me grow not just professionally, but personally as well.”

Making the leap from behind the microphone to in front of the camera was an experience she thoroughly enjoyed. “Stepping in front of the camera was definitely exciting. What made the experience special was working with a director who rehearsed every scene beforehand, something I hadn't experienced on my earlier screen projects. The process felt very similar to theatre—we rehearsed first and then performed—which made me feel comfortable. I also found it fascinating that the team wanted a completely natural look. They even darkened my skin tone slightly to make the character appear more authentic. When I eventually saw myself on screen, I barely recognised myself. A lot of people told me I looked different and much stronger than they had ever seen me, and I think that says a lot about the impact of honest storytelling.”