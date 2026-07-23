Yugi Sethu talks about Manmadha Leelai, micro-dramas and the changing language of love

Actor Yugi Sethu has always been one to spring surprises. His latest venture is no exception. The veteran actor and television host has stepped into the emerging world of micro-dramas with Manmadha Leelai, streaming on the newly launched platform Kadhai Shorts.
Asked what drew him to this new format, Yugi Sethu says, “That’s simple. When I started Naiyandi Darbar around 25 or 26 years ago, the attraction was the thrill of being a pioneer. At that time, hardly anyone even knew a channel called Vijay TV. I thought that if I did something significant there, I'd forever be associated with the launch and success of a very young channel. I hosted close to a thousand episodes before I took voluntary retirement. They didn't want to hire another talk show host, so I retired from television. I had already proved my point after the hundredth episode. I didn't really need another nine hundred episodes to do that, although I ended up doing them anyway. That was the real satisfaction for me, working in a medium that was still in its infancy.”
He adds, “The same mindset has guided many of my choices. For instance, I was among the first people to import films from Europe rather than Hollywood. I first attended Cannes in 1994 and returned six or seven times, deliberately focusing on non-English cinema. I imported those films, acted in one of Mohsen Makhmalbaf's productions, assisted him on two films. What excites me is exploring areas that others haven't ventured into.”
Reflecting on what constantly draws him to uncharted territory, Yugi Sethu says, “Perhaps it's also a little selfish. Of course, you have to endure criticism, setbacks and a difficult journey, but I enjoy that challenge. When you eventually succeed, that achievement stays with you for a very long time. That's one of the main reasons I accepted this project. It's a new medium, and I wanted to support it in the same way I have supported pioneering ideas in the past. If I can lend my face and credibility to something new, that's enough for me. Train is another such project. I have a very interesting extended cameo in the film.”
Speaking about Manmadha Leelai, in which he plays Cupid, he says, “The original story of Manmathan is much the same. His first mission is to disturb Shiva's meditation, even though he knows the risk. Shiva burns him to ashes, yet Manmathan accepts that fate. To me, that symbolises courage.For Manmadha Leelai, I insisted on writing my own dialogue because I saw it as an opportunity to express my own philosophy.”
He is equally generous in his praise for his co-star Sreesha, who plays Rathi in Manmadha Leelai. “She is an extraordinary performer—absolutely delightful. In fact, while we were filming, whenever I felt a line might come across as offensive, I would run it past her first. She became my unofficial pre-censorship officer. If she felt something was inappropriate or that I was going a little too far, she'd tell me straight away. That kind of honest feedback was invaluable. She brings tremendous warmth and energy to the entire production and truly lights up the screen.”
In today's world of dating apps and algorithms, would playing a real-life Cupid be easier or more difficult? “Much more difficult! Everything begins with respect for women. Love grows naturally from respect. You cannot genuinely love a woman unless you first respect her. Even if she makes mistakes, you should allow her the opportunity to correct them. A man goes out into the world and gains experience, but he must also know how to balance that with family life. Ancient India gave the world both the Kama Sutra and profound philosophical ideas about love. Today, however, dating has become overwhelmingly physical. People make decisions based purely on instinct.
He adds, “Information, entertainment and technology are constantly at our fingertips. Young people are bombarded with endless explicit material. Many have become confused about what relationships, love and emotional connection really mean. They no longer have the time to appreciate life's deeper signals. William Blake wrote about ‘kissing the joy as it flies’. That's what life should be about—recognising beauty as it passes. Marriages aren't made in heaven; they're made here. It's our responsibility to make them heavenly. To do that, you need humour, energy and style.”
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