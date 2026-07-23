Yugi Sethu talks about Manmadha Leelai, micro-dramas and the changing language of love

He adds, “The same mindset has guided many of my choices. For instance, I was among the first people to import films from Europe rather than Hollywood. I first attended Cannes in 1994 and returned six or seven times, deliberately focusing on non-English cinema. I imported those films, acted in one of Mohsen Makhmalbaf's productions, assisted him on two films. What excites me is exploring areas that others haven't ventured into.”

Reflecting on what constantly draws him to uncharted territory, Yugi Sethu says, “Perhaps it's also a little selfish. Of course, you have to endure criticism, setbacks and a difficult journey, but I enjoy that challenge. When you eventually succeed, that achievement stays with you for a very long time. That's one of the main reasons I accepted this project. It's a new medium, and I wanted to support it in the same way I have supported pioneering ideas in the past. If I can lend my face and credibility to something new, that's enough for me. Train is another such project. I have a very interesting extended cameo in the film.”

Speaking about Manmadha Leelai, in which he plays Cupid, he says, “The original story of Manmathan is much the same. His first mission is to disturb Shiva's meditation, even though he knows the risk. Shiva burns him to ashes, yet Manmathan accepts that fate. To me, that symbolises courage.For Manmadha Leelai, I insisted on writing my own dialogue because I saw it as an opportunity to express my own philosophy.”

He is equally generous in his praise for his co-star Sreesha, who plays Rathi in Manmadha Leelai. “She is an extraordinary performer—absolutely delightful. In fact, while we were filming, whenever I felt a line might come across as offensive, I would run it past her first. She became my unofficial pre-censorship officer. If she felt something was inappropriate or that I was going a little too far, she'd tell me straight away. That kind of honest feedback was invaluable. She brings tremendous warmth and energy to the entire production and truly lights up the screen.”