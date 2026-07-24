Actors Rapurna Bhattacharyya and Ujaan Ganguly take us through their big-screen debut, Katukutu Buro

A

Ujaan: When working with your mother, you are always alert, perhaps slightly more than usual. It’s almost like giving an exam when she’s on set. You are always hyper-aware that you are looking like a director, or whether Ma sees me on the floor and thinks that I’m doing a good job. But having acted with her in Lokkhi Chhele, this was slightly easier.

Rapurna: I have seen her work for as long as I can remember. I had the good fortune of watching her act up close in this movie. She was so phenomenal that I was literally behind the camera, in front of the monitor, watching and admiring her. This is one of those characters that showcases her wholesomeness as an actor. Anujoy is another brilliant actor. If you look at the trailer, you may agree that his character here is different from what we have seen him play so far.

Ujaan: Rahul had a nuanced and difficult role to play. Whenever his scenes come up while editing or during previews, they are a little hard hitting. I would talk about him only as much as he would have wanted us to if he were with us today. It was a pleasure to work with him as an artiste. The kind of humour and wit he brought to the set was undervalued, and that sometimes surpasses the value of an individual as an actor. He has outshone everybody.